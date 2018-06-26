Vijay Mallya plays victim; says ‘I've become the poster boy' of bank default’ in letter to Modi

On 2nd March 2016, business tycoon Vijay Mallya fled from India after he was accused of defaulting in loans worth Rs 9000 crore drawn from 17 different banks in total. He along with several companies he shared associations with were brought under investigations in relation to financial scams. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter and revealed a series of documents including a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wrote in 2016.

"In summary, I have become the "Poster Boy" of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger. I wrote letters to both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on 15th April 2016 and am making these letters public to put things in the right perspective. No response was received from either of them," part of his media statement that he adjoined with the documents, reads.

The statement adds that he is “making every effort” to settle his dues to banks. The liquor baron escaped to the UK in 2016 and has since been fighting against moves to extradite him to India to face trial.

After two years of silence, I have decided to issue a comprehensive press statement ... 1/5 pic.twitter.com/klbeh4rF8G — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 26, 2018

A letter I wrote to the Prime Minister in 2016 ... 1/6 pic.twitter.com/EjPZtgR5b0 — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 26, 2018

Mallya's escape and allegedly stealing away a hefty amount of money from banks stirred quite a rage. However, the fact that he wrote a letter to Modi, was kept discreet all this while. We wonder how the Prime Minister's office will react to this!