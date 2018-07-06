Vijay Mallya’s UK assets could be seized any moment as London court grants permission to banks

A UK Court has issued an enforcement order wherein 13 banks get the legal option of entering fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya’s properties and seizing his assets. This is to recover the money he owes to banks in India as unpaid loans.

Mallya is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money-laundering practices. A UK officer "may use reasonable force to enter the property if necessary," it says. The Indian court can now be enforced by the banks to freeze his wealth in England and Wales.

"The High Court Enforcement Officer, including any enforcement agents acting under his authority, may enter Ladywalk, Queen Hoo Lane, Tewin, Welwyn and Bramble Lodge, Queen Hoo Lane, Tewin, Welwyn, including all outbuildings of Ladywalk and Bramble Lodge to search for and take control of goods belonging to the First Defendant (Mallya)," notes the order by Justice Byran, dated June 26.

The extradition case of India to be up in a UK court on July 31. In May, the UK High Court had denied to scrap a worldwide order freezing Mallya’s assets; the court had upheld the Indian court’s ruling that banks were entitled to recover funds.

Mallya has sought permission to appeal against the order which stays pending. Last month, Mallya had stated in a statement that he earned approvals from a Karnataka court to sell off seized assets amounting to Rs. 13900 crore to repay creditors including banks. He even reached out to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a two-year old letter explaining that he was making every possible effort to settle his debts, but he has been made the ‘Poster Boy’ of bank defaults.

He fled off to the UK in 2016 when the bank had launched efforts to recover dues from him.