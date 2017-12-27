Vijay Rupani swears-in as the new Gujarat Chief Minister

Celebrations broke out among BJP supporters when the news came in that Vijay Rupani would continue to serve as the chief minister of Gujarat. In a massive swearing in ceremony today, Rupani took the oath in the presence of several BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the notable personalities present at the swearing in, was Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP party chief Amit Shah.

Vijay Rupani built his career in politics from the scratch, starting off as a student activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The Myanmar born politician shifted to Rajkot in 1960, four years after he was born. He was a member of the Jan Sangh and was drawn to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and consequently the BJP.

Rupani holds the reputation of being one of the few leaders who was incarcerated during the emergency. After becoming the corporator of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in 1987, Rupani went on to become the chairman of its standing committee.

Between 2006 and 2012, Rupani was in the Rajya Sabha and was handling a number of responsibilities. After Vajubhai Vala was made governor of Karnataka, Rupani was fielded from the BJP stronghold of Rajkot West in 2014.

According to reports, a close aide of Amit Shah, Rupani was allotted a berth at the cabinet by former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who replaced Narendra Modi when the latter became PM. In 2016, Rupani was made president of the state unit of BJP. He was the cabinet minister for transport, water supply, labour and employment in Patel’s government.

The same year, Rupani was made the chief minister of the state after Anandiben Patel resigned in the wake of the Patidar and Dalit agitations. Now in 2017, Rupani won the Gujarat Assembly election from the Rajkot West constituency and remains as the chief minister of the state of Gujarat.