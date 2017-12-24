Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invite Narendra Modi, Panna Lal Shakya must be devastated

In a move that will not make Panna Lal Shakya happy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wedding reception in New Delhi on December 21. Indian cricket team captain Virat and actress Anushka had tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. An event that the BJP Legislator from Guna, Madhya Pradesh used to his advantage by calling the star unpatriotic. The PMO, however, thinks otherwise and tweeted about the meeting between the two stars and the Prime Minister.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017

The invite seen above is the one that was sent to the guests here in Mumbai. The one that was handed to the PM looks different but our guess is that it does contain a plant. We will be reporting from the reception tomorrow from Delhi. So tune in for more updates.