Warning about violations by Trade House building, Kamala Mills, ignored!

A massive fire broke out at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel leaving 14 dead and many injured. The fire has said to have started a little after midnight at 1 Above, a night club operating from the third floor of the Trade House in the complex. It soon spread to another pub, Mojo's Bistro, operating from the fourth floor of the building. According to reports, Mumbai’s civic body had been warned just months ago about the deadly violations in the four-storey building.

UNBELIEVABLE! Was damn lucky to notice this and raise the alarm in time #KamalaMills #Fire pic.twitter.com/Yx2Dt9qLGB — Dramatical Error (@nigel_pais) December 28, 2017

According to the politician, Mangesh Kasalkar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who claimed to have complained said, "I complained on October 10. I gave names. The BMC responded by saying that they had inspected the building and there was nothing illegal.”

#kamalamillsfire tragedy, I found this old video which claims of fire blows at mojo's from #KamalaMills . Is it safe? Do they have safety measures installed? Does this is the reason of fire? So many questions, but who cares. Just have money, spend it.. @MumbaiPolice @TV9Marathi pic.twitter.com/dwtZ1glD63 — Sameer Sawant (@imsameersawant) December 29, 2017

Among the major violations in fire safety rules that have emerged so far is the absence of fire extinguishers in the restaurant. There were also no emergency exits. The fire brigade found that the illegal construction intensified the fire that finally brought the restaurants down.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered the civic body to carry out an "in-depth inquiry" and take strong action against officials responsible.

BMC Commissioner has visited #KamlaMills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation. Asked him to take strong action against erring officials immediately. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017

Kirit Somaiaya, a BJP lawmaker, said that, “For me it is because the fire department is giving illegal NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to simultaneously the health department of BMC who are giving permissions to such restaurants."

A statement released by Mojo’s Bistro read, “The staff are thoroughly trained in fire drills hence our staff was able to evacuate all our guests and themselves out to safety with zero injuries. There were NO cylinders on our premises. We are fully complying with the authorities to help in any way we can."

Khushbu Mehta, 28, who was celebrating her birthday with her friends were among the 15 people who died in the blaze. The fire was reportedly aided by a false ceiling made of dry bamboo which in turn engulfed the rooftop within minutes hardly leaving any escape route.