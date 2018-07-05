Was the charity home of Mother Teresa selling babies in India?

On Thursday (July 5), the Indian authorities sealed the charity home of Mother Teresa, the Missionaries of Charity on the ground that some of the nuns selling babies.

A staffer, who goes by the name of Anima Indwar from the Missionaries of Charity, which is in the eastern state of Jharkhand, has been arrested for selling a 14-day-old baby, claim reports. Two other women employees too have been detained and are being questioned.

Rupa Verma, the Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Ranchi unit filed a complaint on the basis of which Anima Indwar was apprehended. In her complaint, Verma has alleged that a couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Shone Bhadra district sought out for help from the Child Welfare Committee after Nirmal Hriday took away the child. The couple apparently paid an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh on May 1 to get the boy’s custody.

Speaking to PTI, the Chairperson of Ranchi CWC said, “The UP-based family claimed that Anima Indwar, who handed over the child to them on May 14, had called them up on July 1 and asked them to visit the shelter home for completing certain formalities. When the child was brought to the home, Indwar took the boy away.”

Verma also stated that after the CWC conducted a surprise check at Nirmal Hriday, Indwar called up the couple and with no help in sight, the couple knocked the doors of CWC for help.

Police officer Aman Kumar told Thomson Reuters Foundation, “They have said that at least five to six babies have been sold to childless couples. We are investigating to see how the operation was run and how many more children have been given away in the last few years.”

The Missionaries of Charity was founded by Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa in 1950 and the sisterhood has more than 3000 nuns worldwide.