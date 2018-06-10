‘What have I studied?’; CM HD Kumaraswamy clarifies on appointing a 8th pass man as Higher Education Minister

Remember the time when Smriti Irani was made the Human Resource Development Minister (also known as Education Minister)? A lot of brouhaha had happened as Irani was said to be not highly qualified for the post. Later, she was given the Ministry of Textiles, and a few months ago, Irani was made Information and Broadcasting Minister. Well now, the history has been repeated. GT Devegowda, who is just 8th pass, has been appointed as Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister.

This has surely raised questions on CM HD Kumaraswamy’s decision on making GT Devegowda Higher education minister.

Reportedly, even GT Devegowda is also not happy with the position that he has been given as he is just 8th pass. Giving a clarification on the issue, CM HD Kumaraswamy has said, “What have I studied? I’m working as the chief minister.”

“Some people will have wish to work in certain departments, but in every department there is opportunity to work efficiently. We have to work efficiently. Is there a better department than higher education and minor irrigation to work?,” he added.

We wonder if giving a position to someone who is not eligible for it, is a right thing to do. Let’s wait and watch what happens next.