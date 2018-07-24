While Modi gifts 200 cows to Rwanda to improve relationships, cows claim lives back home in India

Narendra Modi is out of the country, again and this time the Prime Minister headed to the East African country of Rwanda. Bureaucrats are hailing the trip as PM Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Rwanda. The visit comes as a time when Rwanda is in a phase of steady growth. The African nation features on the world map as a country that has one of the world's fastest-growing economies. PM Modi is set to attend a Government event on Girinka (one cow per family), a scheme introduced by President Kagame. PM Modi will also donate 200 cows for the scheme. As per the programme, one cow is given to each family and the family then gifts the first calf to the neighbour, as a gesture of brotherhood. Modi's gifts to the programme will be sourced locally.

Ironically, while his cow agenda goes international and he emphasises on enhancing relationships, the entire madness revolving around cows has claimed several lives back home in India and it doesn't seem to come to an end.

The Alwar mob lynching has evoked massive outrage across the country. Rakbar Khan, a 28-year-old man was lynched to death after a group of Gau Rakshaks suspected him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. However, an eyewitness claims, the police first sent the cows to a shelter and then took Rakbar for medical rescue.

In 2017 too, a dairy farmer along with six others was beaten to death by a group of around 200 cow vigilantes, in Alwar itself.

2018 itself has seen three such instances. 45-year-old Qasim was lynched to death in UP over rumours of cow slaughter. In the same state, a meat-seller was thrashed for allegedly slaughtering cows. The man later died in AIIMS. Three men namely Dullu, Sirabuddin Ansari and Murtaza Ansari were lynched in Jharkhand for alleged theft of cattle animals.

Through 2017, over ten similar incidents have taken place, primarily in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP. In Assam's Nagaon district, two Muslim men were thrashed after people suspected them of stealing cows. While the police rescued them, they later succumbed to their injuries. A similar incident took place in West Bengal's Dinajpur. Inside a train en route Ballabhgarh from Delhi, three men were lynched for allegedly eating beef.

The nation is yet to get past the infamous lynching (2015) of Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri, UP. Akhlaq was suspected of consuming beef and hence beaten to death. These uncalled incidents are only on a rise.

Thanks to cow vigilantes who take the law into their own hands, nearly 30 men have lost their lives in the last three years. And a few thousand kilometres away, cows are gifted to enhance the mutual relationship, brotherhood and harmony. Such irony!