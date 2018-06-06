While stars were busy promoting World Environment Day, city cribbed about Mumbai rains

It was World Environment day on June 5 and many stars came out to spread awareness and educate people about keeping the environment clean. While Varun Dhawan reached Mumbai’s Juhu beach to flag #SaveTheBeach drive, Kangana Ranaut urged everyone to say no to plastic.

Jacqueline Fernandez planted trees in the city while stars like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others took the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge. They switched their plastic bottles with that of steel and educated people about the alternatives available to plastic.

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

Celebrating #WorldEnvironmentalDay on the sets of #BRAHMASTRA with our eco friendly bottles ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/BVOUet1sYr — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 5, 2018

For the entire day, # WorldEnvironmentDay trended on social media and a lot of people took note of it. But at the same time, there was an issue that was troubling the Mumbaikars.

Well, rains are here and our troubles have just begun. Water logging, clogged roads and trains getting delayed, our misery is about to expand ten folds as monsoons hit the city in full force. Well, Twitterati had their good share of laugh on the same though. Accusing the poor planning of the Government, Mumbaikars just had fun on Twitter in their own way.

So it rained for an hour yesterday and most of the low lying areas of Suburban Mumbai were inundated, so much for all the pre-monsoon prep by BMC #Fail #MumbaiRains — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) June 5, 2018

Hello Rain .... Goodbye Tata sky ... #MumbaiRains — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 4, 2018

Let the blame game begin Shivsena - BJP is responsible for this mess BJP - Shivsena rules the BMC its their responsibility Moral of the story - They are still in alliance in the state and the centre while the common man suffers #MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon Follow @yashin143 — Yasin Patel⏺ (@yashin143) June 4, 2018

Other days - Mumbai 😊

During rains - MumNoBai 😭#MumbaiRains — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 4, 2018

Well, thank the good lord that social media does not get clogged due to the tremendous pouring of tweets. We are happy!