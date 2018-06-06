While stars were busy promoting World Environment Day, city cribbed about Mumbai rains

It was World Environment day on June 5 and many stars came out to spread awareness and educate people about keeping the environment clean. While Varun Dhawan reached Mumbai’s Juhu beach to flag #SaveTheBeach drive, Kangana Ranaut urged everyone to say no to plastic.
#SAVETHEBEACH. These are the real heroes who clean the beach everyday let’s help them. Thank u #earthdaynetwork aprogreentech for the bottle crushing machine #world environment day. Thank u Forward69 Juhu Soul of Mumbai City MCGM Santacruz Police Spectron pvt ltd Corona Earth Day network Mission green mumbai UNEP (United nations environment program) World environment day
Jacqueline Fernandez planted trees in the city while stars like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others took the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge. They switched their plastic bottles with that of steel and educated people about the alternatives available to plastic.
"In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags. I’m joining #RallyForRivers & @UNEnvironment in the fight against plastic pollution"- #KanganaRanaut @sadhguru @ishafoundation #BeatPlasticPollution @rallyforrivers #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 #saveenvironment #savetheplanet #sadhguru #WorldEnvironmentDay
It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8
Celebrating #WorldEnvironmentalDay on the sets of #BRAHMASTRA with our eco friendly bottles ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/BVOUet1sYr
For the entire day, # WorldEnvironmentDay trended on social media and a lot of people took note of it. But at the same time, there was an issue that was troubling the Mumbaikars.Well, rains are here and our troubles have just begun. Water logging, clogged roads and trains getting delayed, our misery is about to expand ten folds as monsoons hit the city in full force. Well, Twitterati had their good share of laugh on the same though. Accusing the poor planning of the Government, Mumbaikars just had fun on Twitter in their own way.
So it rained for an hour yesterday and most of the low lying areas of Suburban Mumbai were inundated, so much for all the pre-monsoon prep by BMC #Fail #MumbaiRains
Hello Rain .... Goodbye Tata sky ... #MumbaiRains
Upcoming season in #Mumbai...
And the Countdown starts....#MumbaiRains #bindasladki pic.twitter.com/zHGG49gjo6
Let the blame game begin
Shivsena - BJP is responsible for this mess
BJP - Shivsena rules the BMC its their responsibility
Moral of the story - They are still in alliance in the state and the centre while the common man suffers #MumbaiRain #MumbaiMonsoon
During rains - MumNoBai 😭#MumbaiRains
Well, thank the good lord that social media does not get clogged due to the tremendous pouring of tweets. We are happy!