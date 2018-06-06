home/ india
While stars were busy promoting World Environment Day, city cribbed about Mumbai rains

First published: June 06, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Updated: June 06, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

It was World Environment day on June 5 and many stars came out to spread awareness and educate people about keeping the environment clean. While Varun Dhawan reached Mumbai’s Juhu beach to flag #SaveTheBeach drive, Kangana Ranaut urged everyone to say no to plastic.

Jacqueline Fernandez planted trees in the city while stars like Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others took the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge. They switched their plastic bottles with that of steel and educated people about the alternatives available to plastic.

For the entire day, # WorldEnvironmentDay trended on social media and a lot of people took note of it. But at the same time, there was an issue that was troubling the Mumbaikars.

Well, rains are here and our troubles have just begun. Water logging, clogged roads and trains getting delayed, our misery is about to expand ten folds as monsoons hit the city in full force. Well, Twitterati had their good share of laugh on the same though. Accusing the poor planning of the Government, Mumbaikars just had fun on Twitter in their own way.

 

Well, thank the good lord that social media does not get clogged due to the tremendous pouring of tweets. We are happy!

