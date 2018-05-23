Who is G Parameshwara, the soon-to-be deputy CM of Karnataka?

The drama following the Karnataka elections has finally come to a close with Yeddyurappa resigning from his post as the chief minister just two days since his appointment. On May 23, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy will swear in as the new chief minister of the state, while his Congress counterpart Dr. G Parameshwar will be his deputy.

G Parameshwara

Following various negotiations between Kumaraswamy, the Congress, former CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and others, the Congress-JD(S) alliance shook hands over the power-sharing structure of the government.

Let’s find out who is G Parameshwara, the next deputy chief minister of Karnataka.

Parameshwara is from the Dalit community and belongs to a family that runs a number of educational institutes. Besides post graduating in agriculture from Bangalore, he also holds a Ph.D. from Australia.

HD Kumaraswami

Parameshwara is an active political figure in Karnataka and the leader of the Congress in the state for the last eight years. He was first elected as an MLA in 1993 from Koratgere. According to the official website of the Karnataka Congress, he was introduced into politics by the late Rajiv Gandhi and was soon elected as the Joint Secretary of the KPCC.

Though in 2013, he was defeated in Korategere, Parameshwara was the chief of Congress in Karnataka and was a contender to be the chief minister. However, Siddaramaiah won the elections and Parameshwara did not get the post of CM.

This will be Parameshwara’s fifth term as an MLA. Previously he had represented Madhugiri in 1989, 1999, and 2004. Koratagere had come up in his list after delimitation in 2008.

While in the Cabinet, Parameshwara was the Minister for Sericulture from 1993-1994 and Minister for Higher Education for 1999-2004. He is also known for setting up the Tumkur University.