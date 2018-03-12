Will Cauvery verdict influence Rajini-Kamal’s political plans?

Delivering the verdict on the decades-long Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court on Friday increased the share of water for Karnataka and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu. Both states had approached the apex court after the Cauvery River Water Dispute Tribunal, in 2007, annually allocated the entire water from Cauvery basin and 419 thousand million cubic feet of water was given to Tamil Nadu, 270 tmc to Karnataka, 30 tmc to Kerala and 7 tmc to Puducherry.

The dispute dates back to as early as the Madras-Mysore agreements of 1924. It was only in 1990 when the Centre created a tribunal to examine the conflict and address the water shortage.

Following the verdict, superstar Rajinikanth said that the Cauvery verdict is disappointing as it will further affect the livelihood of farmers. He also suggested the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to file a review petition.

One should be noting here that Kollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan have recently announced their political plunge and the verdict mightly influences their respective political plans, especially as the Supreme Court order is seen as a moral victory by Karnataka. The verdict may give a boost to Kamal Hassan as he plans his political yatra from Rameswaram on February 21.

Speaking of the verdict, Kamal Hassan said, “I am disappointed that Tamil Nadu has got a lower share of water but I think it is also important that we conserve and utilise the water that has been apportioned to the state.”

He also asserted that both states should maintain amity and only such an ambience could help take forward ideas like nationalisation of rivers.