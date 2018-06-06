World Environment Day: These three Indians are the unlikely threat to plastic

Like every year, everyone celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. This year's theme was '‘Beat Plastic Pollution', with the focus on disposable plastics. World Environment Day is celebrated in over 100 countries. The fight against plastic is real and many have taken up the challenge. We put the spotlight on three unassuming heroes.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Ram Nam lives on the banks of the Yamuna river, underneath a bridge. His day begins by stepping out of his hut and fishing for trash, in black waters which is one of the most polluted rivers in India, reports AP.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Several hundred garbage collectors reside on the banks of the Yamuna. By recycling plastic trash from the river, they make about Rs 135 to Rs 270 a day. Though he doesn't consider himself an environmentalist, Ram Nath is among the few who wage war against plastic.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The juniors aren't left behind either. A student of the 9th standard, Aditya Mukarji convinces expensive restaurants to do away with plastic straws.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

"People listen more to children bringing up environmental concerns," Mukarji told AP. He helped replace over 500,000 plastic straws in various hotels after starting his campaign in March.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Amardeep Bardhan is a businessman who makes plates and bowls from the leaves of areca palm trees. The plates can biodegrade within a week to ten days. His company does not harvest any palm trees. Instead, he waits for the leaves to fall to the ground.

(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India hosted the World Environment Day on June 5. The hope remains that many more take up the example of Ram Nath, Amardeep and Aditya to make the country plastic-free.