Year Ender 2018: Wittiest celeb tweets that left us in splits

Right from teenagers to senior citizens, everyone makes use of social media and it's the place to be in today's time. It's the place where you can get your daily dose of updates from all across the globe with just one touch. It is also the easiest way for the commoners get in touch with their idols or the celebrities they look up to. But at times, these celebs get trolled too! While many times, celebs do ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But there have been times when stars have given a befitting reply to the troll, with a touch of humour and wit, leaving us in splits. The year 2018 was full of such social media fun.

#1

When we are talking about Twitter’s wittiest comments, Congress minister and MP Shashi Tharoor deserves the top spot in the list. Time and again the veteran politician has left us amazed with his knowledge and command over the language. He did the same when he wished a couple who had got their wedding card made in Chemistry and Biology style.

Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring....! https://t.co/Y6aYMjFsPi

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2018

#2

Director Shirish Kunder is one person who will leave you in splits with his tweet every given time. Shirish took to Twitter to congratulate the tennis star Sania Mirza after she was blessed with a child. His tweet actually made our day.

Wow! Congratulations, @MirzaSania! If it's a boy, please call him Ghalib. Always wanted to meet Mirza Ghalib ❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik https://t.co/eGkxZrNXfj — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 23, 2018

#3

Alia Bhatt who left the country in splits with her IQ knowledge on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan showed her witty side on Twitter. On #AskAlia a fan asked the actress if he could call her Alia Kapoor. Alia gave it back to the fan like a boss and we are quite impressed with it.

Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt? https://t.co/3jRIcZLEzK — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 13, 2018

#4

Actress Taapsee Pannu who had a brilliant run at the box office in 2017 and 2018 is an actor you wouldn’t want to mess with in real and on social media. One such fan dared to do so and received a nasty reply. Thanks to Taapsee, the word Cerebrum became Google's most searched word of the day.

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

#5

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance but when it comes to being sassy and sarcastic no one can beat him there too. SRK in his free time connects with his fans via #Asksrk session and in one such session, a fan tried to mess with him. Well, SRK managed to shut up with full power.

@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014

#6

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag dominated the 22 yeard pitch when he played the game and now post-retirement, the Nawab of Najafgarh dominates social media with his funny tweets. He wished Captain Virat Kohli on his 10k milestone mark and we loved it.

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

#7

Abhishek Bachchan who made a comeback on the silver screen with Manmarziyaan after a gap of two years knows the best way to give it back to the trolls. One fan wanted to know as to how does Junior Bachchan manages money for vacations despite not working for three years, and he received quite a satisfactory answer. (If you know what we mean)

Not worked for last 3 years but has money for vacation ! How ? — Ravi Purohit (@purohit86) July 24, 2018

#8

Tennis star Sania Mirza is widely known for her dominating game on the Tennis court but when it comes to giving back to trolls, Sania is a legend. She took to Twitter and gave it back to people who trolled her for chilling around while in the ninth month of her pregnancy.