home/ india
Yogi Government paints Ambedkar statue orange, BSP repaints it blue

Yogi Government paints Ambedkar statue orange, BSP repaints it blue

First published: April 10, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Updated: April 10, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

After adding 'Ramji' to Dr BR Ambedkar’s name, the BJP installed a new statue of him adorned in saffron robes, unlike the usual blue. According to reports, the new statue of Dr Ambedkar was installed in Badaun district on Sunday, April 8. This replaced the old statue, which was vandalised on April 6. Naturally, the replaced statue has become a subject of controversy.

However, the statue has now been repainted in blue reportedly by workers from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. The colour blue is widely used by Dalit groups and political parties as it represents the blue coat worn by Babasaheb Ambedkar. This move might further upset Dalits, who are already agitated with the increasing incidents of violence and discrimination under the Yogi government.

This statue had nothing to do with the state government. However, since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, the saffron colour seems to have become a common feature. It has virtually infiltrated everything — from booklets and school bags to towels, chairs and buses. However, CM Adityanath, who himself wears saffron robes, finds nothing wrong with the colour fascination and has defended the decision earlier.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar #blue #Chief Minister #CM Yogi #Dr BR Ambedkar #Orange #paint blue #Saffron #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath #Yogi Government

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All