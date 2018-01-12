10 Swami Vivekananda quotes to live by as a millennial

Today as we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, his words on spirituality and way of life seem more relatable than ever. As we toil between work and home, there is little time or space to do anything else. So breathe in and read these golden words from India’s spiritual guru, to ace your millennial game.

The truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.

The world is the greatest gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead. If you lose, you can guide.

“Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, Live on that idea let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others.

You should work like a master and not as a slave; work incessantly, but do not do a slave’s work.

All power is within you. You can do anything and everything. Believe in that. Do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. Stand up and express the divinity within you.

Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an excellent person in this world.

The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.

3 Golden rules!! Who is helping you, don’t forget them. Who is loving you, don’t hate them. Who is trusting you, don’t cheat them