121 years of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula; Here are nine things about it you didn't know!

121 years it! On 26th of May in 1897, Bram Stoker's phenomenal novel Dracula was published. Lovers of Gothic horror literature of any age would rank this one top in their favourite list, and the character Dracula has inspired hundreds of films and literary bi-products across many languages. On this note, here's an enjoyable binge. Here are nine facts about the character that you probably did not know!

Bram Stoker's brainchild is widely popular as Dracula. However, when Stoker was writing the book, he first named him Count Wampyr. And not just the character! Stoker took some time to name his book as well. The book was first going to be named either The Dead Un-Dead or The Un-Dead. Dracula must have given you many sleepless nights, and a nightmare or two, is it? You'd be surprised to know that nothing but a mere nightmare was what triggered Stoker to write Dracula. He once admitted that relishing too much crab meat with mayonnaise was what resulted in the nightmare! Count Dracula is a thunderous success on the big screen, and how! Over 200 films were made on the same. In fact, after Sherlock Holmes, it is the most featured character in films. The 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula casting Gary Oldman as the vampire was not only nominated for OSCARS, but also won three! In fact, it is the only film with the word Dracula in its title to have won an OSCAR. The author earlier wanted to end the novel on a different note. But later, one portion of the final chapter was deleted. In it, Dracula's mansion would fall apart and he would die! Vlad III Dracula was the prince of Wallachia three times in between 1448 till the time he passed away. He is infamous for allegedly having murdered near about a lakh people. There are debates whether Stoker took inspiration from him to name his character while going through Romanian history. Stoker hoped actor Henry Irving would some day play Dracula on stage. many suggest that Dracula's gentleman-alike conducts were inspired by Irving. However, Stoker's dream did not come true. Dracula stayed in Transylvania, now situated in central Romania. The Romanian Tourist Agency reportedly yet resorts to stories of Dracula to boost tourism.