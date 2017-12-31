2017 gave us the wackiest technology ever; have a look

A machine was introduced with an idea to ease the efforts of mankind. Humans and technology has come a long way in parity with each other. But it seems technology is taking a funny turn. Tech is growing so fast but almost forgetting its real motive. Gadgets of 2017 are creating a benchmark for a ‘101 of the wackiest inventions’ of all times. Let’s have a look.

#1 Sensorwake Oria

A gadget that can go to any lengths to wake you up in the morning, even if that means throwing smell at your face. Can cost up to Rs 10,000.

#2 Denso Vacuum Shoes

They don't use batteries: every time you step, you press down on a pedal, which powers the motor and sucks dirt into a tiny internal receptacle

#3 Tanvas Touch texture haptic feedback

Imagine shopping for clothes on your iPad and actually being able to feel the fabric before you make a purchase. Could a tablet screen fool you into thinking you're touching fabric instead of glass? A company called Tanvas thinks so -- it uses vibrations to (supposedly) let you tell the difference between corduroy and silk.

#4 Griffin Technology Connected Toaster

It's a Bluetooth toaster. No joke. App-enabled and all. For lazy-bug-toast-lovers Rs 7000 for a Bluetooth toaster should not be bad.

#5 Hubbel Hugo emotion-reading camera

This security camera that can tell how you're feeling. The Hubbel Hugo smart cam uses facial recognition to do a bunch of cool things, like noticing when your baby is crying and triggering music or a fan. This camera will cost you Rs 16,000.

#6 Under Armour Gemini smart shoe

It's a shoe that tells you when you're tired. Thanks shoe, we are unable to figure that on our own.

#7 Hydrao First showerhead

Imagine if your shower could tell you when you're using too much water. That's the idea behind the Hydrao First -- it's got built-in LEDs that change color (from green to blue to purple to red) depending on how much water you've used. This shower will cost you Rs 7000.

#8 Pop-I backpack

Haven't you always wanted to walk around with a black-and-white image of yourself on your backpack? Surprisingly, the price isn't bad, despite having to stuff a 10-inch e-ink screen and the electronics inside, the Pop-I backpack will cost Rs 6000.

#9 Hushme

Be the 'Bane' of eavesdroppers with Hushme, a mask that muffles private calls​. It's the the world’s first voice mask for smartphones. To cost $189.

#10 Cerevo Taclim VR shoes

They let you feel like you're walking on wood, sand, etc while you're in a VR headset. This amazing gadget will cost you a whopping Rs 65,000. We recommend you step out, instead.

#11 Asus ROG GT51CH

You know -- just in case you want your next PC to look like the head of a giant evil robot dragon with a huge mouth-mounted laser beam. Also, it weighs 50 pounds. Find it next summer.

#12 Geko smart whistle

When blown, this will text and email all your contacts. Helpful unless you keep whistling for the fun of it. This whistle will cost you Rs 3500.

#13

Using Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, it control's LG's smart home appliances, and even responds to circumstances.

#14 Jagger & Lewis smart collar

This smart collar promises to tell your pup's mood. Or you could just look at your dog, and you won't have to pay Rs 14,000.

#15 ARA AI toothbrush

It will tell if you’re doing it wrong and give you recommendations while it monitors how you clean your teeth. The product will cost you Rs 5,800. A trip to a dentist will cost you less.

#16 Smarter FridgeCam

A fridge camera which lets you see what’s in the fridge on your phone. Well an important gadget for lazy bugs who want to know if there’s food but don’t want to get off the couch. Or when you're out at the supermarket it's just the gadget you need to tell you about that alarming decline in your stock of beer.

#17 Laundroid

Why waste your life folding laundry, when a robot arm can do it for you? Warning: It does not want to wash your stinky pair of socks. We are not surprised.