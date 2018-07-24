A $500 million yacht sits in the middle of Russian oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov and wife Tatiana Akhmedova’s divorce

Divorces can be expensive. But who would’ve thought that the settlement would end up with a legal tussle worth a $500 million yacht? A Russian oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov and his former wife Tatiana Akhmedova are now involved in a divorce spat that spans over three countries – Russia, UK and Dubai. And then there’s the yacht.

Equipped with a swimming pool, a spa, two helipads and accommodations for 18 people, the Luna is among the very best when it comes to luxury. According to reports, the boat comes with a missile detection system, bulletproof windows and bombproof doors. Yet it is impounded in Dubai.

The owner, Akhmedov, was ordered to hand over the Luna to his former wife but he reportedly refused. Following that, in February the yacht had arrived in Dubai for some maintenance work and was impounded on behalf of the High Court in UK.

The couple had reportedly married in 1993 and had moved to London. Eventually they divorced and in 2016. A UK High Court judge ordered Akhmedov to pay Tatiana $646 million which Akhmedov refused to oblige. He claimed that they had already divorced in Russia over a decade ago, even as the judge said that Akhmedov hid away his assets in offshore companies.

According to CNBC, the case will now be moved to Dubai where the judges will reconvene and hear new evidence.