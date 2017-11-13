A new Harry Potter augmented reality game is on the cards

Rejoice all you Potterheads! A new augmented reality game is on the way! Now that we’ve got your attention, let’s get in to the details. According to Potternore, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment are bringing out a new collection of mobile and console games set in the wizarding world, under the new label Portkey Games. One of the games to be released is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Though the launch date for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is yet to be announced, it will be using state of the art augmented reality technology available on smartphones, enabling the player to view the world from the perspective of witch or wizard.

Just like Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will encourage players to go outside with your phone and explore your surroundings, take part in magical adventures, search for magical creatures and bump in to magical characters along the way. According to Pottermore, players will be able to cast spells, discover mysterious artefacts, and build up their very own wizarding career – just remember to stay away from traffic!

The game will reportedly use Niantic’s expertise in augmented reality for its development. According to Pottermore, this is only one of the many games that are being developed by Portkey Games.

We are excited to check out Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as much as you, though we can’t help but note that past Harry Potter games for PCs have been pretty poorly designed. We hope that Portkey Games gets over that rut and designs something that inspires us to relive our teenage days as budding witches or wizards who are eagerly waiting for a letter from Hogwarts.​