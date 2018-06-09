A Saudi Fashion Show replaces women with drones and we astounded by its stupidity

Imagine a fashion show without any women models. Yes, you heard that right. This bizarre thing has finally happened. As at a recent fashion show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, there were no models to show off the designs. Instead the dresses flew through mid-air, suspended from unmanned drones as they fluttered and swirled around the room. And trust us, it is f**king scary.

This weird presentation was a gimmick, designed to make the show stand out to buyers in the fashionable coastal city. However, in a country where women are still bound by conservative ideas about modesty, the replacement of actual women with flying robots prompted widespread mockery, and in some cases, outrage.

Have a look at the video:

So if you are with a thought that this is the first time a creepy fashion show like this has been conducted, you are a tad wrong. Nah, as this isn’t the first time that drones have made an appearance in the fashion arena either; earlier this year, in February, Dolce & Gabbana sent drones down the runway as a tech-savvy way to show off their new line of handbags.

But why on planet Earth would someone want to replace the alluring models with drones? Like do they really want to sell fashion sans something glamorous (models)? Insane much!