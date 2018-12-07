After Beyonce, the second best thing Jay-Z has is a Maybach Excelero!

American rapper Jay-Z is capable of driving any man envious, precisely for two reasons. Beyonce, the woman he calls his own and the astonishingly luxurious cars that he owns. When you got the best of name and fame (and money) and the most gorgeous wife in the town, you do need the best vehicle to drive around in. Jay-Z, who boasts having cars such as a Rolls-Royce SilverCloud Convertible I, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and a Series 2 Alpha Romeo Spider in his collection, popped eyes when he bought a Maybach Exelero for 8 million dollars!

How many of you noticed that the car was featured in Jay-Z's music video, Lost One, featuring Chrisette Michele? In a closer shot, the car's name is also visible.

The stunning two-seater car boasts of a twin turbo V12 engine and a 350 kph top speed. And? A 0-100 kph acceleration time of as less as 4.4 seconds! The vehicle's top speed is 218 mph (350 km/h).

Take a close look at the car's wheels. The alloy wheels are of 23 inches diameters each. The tires are the exquisite Fulda Carat Exeleros. The car is also equipped with ABS or Anti Lock Braking system, an anti-skid braking mechanism used on aircrafts.

The car's interiors are made with dark and red leather, black carbon fibre and a form of a synthetic rubber called Neoprene. Rapper Birdman, in 2011, for 8 million dollars.

A 3 million dollar Maybach Excelero was also featured in his music video Otis, partnering with Kanye West.

We are jealous, aren't you?