Akshay Kumar may become the face of India’s road safety campaigns

India’s Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the ministry had reached out to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to be the brand ambassador for a campaign on road safety awareness. “I have talked to Akshay Kumar and he said that he will fully cooperate with us. He said he will be our brand ambassador,” said Gadkari at a road safety awareness event.

He said that the idea behind calling in celebrities was that the newer generation could connect to them and have a positive impact. Gadkari said that the ministry’s main priority is to decrease the number of deaths due to road accidents. To curb vehicular pollution, the center plans to put in to practice more stringent laws of Bharat Stage (BS) VI from April 1, 2020. “Petroleum ministry is spending around Rs 90,000 crore to improve its refinery ...and yesterday it (petroleum ministry) said, from Mathura...refinery they are able to provide fuel which is required for Euro VI,” he said.

India is determined to reduce the number of road accidents by 50 percent by 2020. In a bid to reduce accidents and fatalities, the transport ministry has undertaken Rs 12,000 crore project to rectify black spots, Gadkari had earlier said according to a report on Hindustan Times.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Padman, which releases on February 9. The team’s #PadmanChallenge is getting a lot of attention on social media and it hopes to reduce the taboos surrounding menstruation.