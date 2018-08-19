Alia Bhatt pulls a Janhvi Kapoor at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement bash

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.46 pm April 09 2019, 4.46 pm

Enough has been written on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love saga, as the couple finally made it official with a desi roka ceremony in Mumbai.

And after the roka it's time for the party fellas! The bash has just begun and who's who from the industry is in the attendance. After Parineeti Chopra, it’s Alia Bhatt who’s slaying in her pretty black dress at Priyanka Chopra’s and Nick Jonas’ engagement celebration.

But wait...the fashion guru inside us just made us realise that the slit-cum-ruffled number Alia chose to wear at the party was earlier worn by newbie Janhvi Kapoor in her Vogue photoshoot. Here's proof:

While the Dhadak star, Jahnvi went for a white top beneath the dress, Alia ditched the top and dared to go bold. Also, another thing to notice is that not just the attire, Alia has also taken hair styling tips from Janhvi as we see her sporting beach-y waves ditto like Miss Kapoor.

Nonetheless, we are loving the way how Alia styled her look with a mini-sling and nude lip colour. Call it a fashion inspiration or a style steal, we loved Alia in this sexy number.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's equation with Priyanka, she has always been vocal about her fondness for our desi girl and the two have always shared a strong bond. Even when Nick Jonas made his first visit to India, Alia was one of the few friends Priyanka had invited to meet him. Ladies do bond well, huh!