Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 6.55 pm June 26 2019, 6.55 pm

The Vanity Diaries are here and we have the very gorgeous Kiara Advani spilling out her best-kept secret. Celebrity make-up artist Lekha Gupta asks Kiara the secret behind her glowing skin, her favourite homemade remedies and her secret crush. Kiara, who has wowed the audience as Preity in Kabir Singh now answers questions about superstardom and living in the spotlight. When Lekha Gupta asks her how she deals with the paparazzi, the bubbly actor says "just smile and walk through!"

Kiara Advani, in this highlight from the first episode of Amazon Beauty's Vanity Diaries, talks about how it is like to live under the constant scrutiny of the paparazzi. She says that by now she is used to the fact that her picture will be taken at the airport. But on other days when she is tired or directly out of a shoot, she puts her shades on. She also talks about wanting to look her best for the paps. "In my head, I'm thinking just smile and walk through. But sometimes you just know, okay maybe this angle will be better, we need to do that... That's always going on on the back of my head."

The actor dishes about who her 'First Class' crush is and that Shahid has spent the most time in her vanity van in recent times. She also talks about her wish to go inside Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van as it is very customised. The actor also reveals that she is a blush addict and can't live without lipsticks.