Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now richer than Bill Gates

Amazon chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos’ net worth reached $105.1 billion on Monday on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes after Amazon.com Inc. shares added to a 12-month surge that’s lifted the online shopping giant’s market value by almost 57 per cent. According to Bloomberg, Amazon’s shares have risen 6.6 percent this year, with reports indicating that the Seattle-based company captured 89 percent of online spending. The reports referred to the five-week period beginning the day after Thanksgiving in the US.

The latest jump in shares has pushed Bezos’s fortune above the heights reached by Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates back in 1999. The Amazon founder had earlier surpassed Gates last year in October with a net worth of $93.8 billion and his fortune crossed $100 billion for the first time the following month as the holiday shopping season started off on Black Friday.

Gates, 62, would have a net worth of over $150 billion if he had held onto assets that he gave away, mostly to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. According to an analysis done on his publicly disclosed giving, Gates gave away close to $700 million worth of Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets since 1996.