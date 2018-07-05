Anand Mahindra shares the tale of MV Talwalkar and a honeymooning pair of dumbbells

Being fit as a fiddle is the demand of our body. We may crib and crank for not being able to carve our booties as perfect as we want to, but hey, come to think of it, at the end, we are the beneficiaries. However, for some people, fitness is not just a need. It starts off as one and develops into a passion, more so when it's in your genes. Same can be said for Madhukar Vishnu Talwalkar, the director at the famous Talwalkars gym in Mumbai. Do you know he was so attached to a pair of dumbbells that they travelled with him on his honeymoon as well?

And the incident that was published in a daily was brought to the foray of social media by none other than Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra honcho.

What a blast from the past.I first started working out at Madhukarji’s new south mumbai gym (in what is now Jindal HQ on Pedder Road)when I was 16 and he was 38! I haven’t seen you in decades, Madhukarji, but thank you for helping build the self-confidence of a scrawny teenager! pic.twitter.com/1ydqekjw0j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 4, 2018

We all are attached to our own share of firsts, aren't we? Suffice to say that celebs aren't different. The story of this pair of dumbbells worth a princely Rs 11 in olden times certainly proves so. Of course, taking it on the honeymoon as well wasn't such a brilliant idea, Mr Talwalkar. *winks*

Talwalkars, better known as Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd. is one of the biggest chain of gyms in India. Established in the year 1932 by Vishnu Talwalkar, it's now led by his eldest son MV Talwalkar. The growth of the chain can also be gauged by the fact that UK based David Lloyd Leisure Group expressed interest in a Joint Venture. Well, with a lucky set of dumbbells and 'not dumb' minds around the corner, the chain is surely flourishing across.