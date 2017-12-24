Apple has a dirty little secret and you’re its victim

It seems like Apple has been hiding a nasty little surprise for its users. A recent discovery by researchers reignited the debate over whether or not Apple intentionally slows down aging devices. The research points at a secret power mode that is hidden deep inside iOS and intentionally slows your phone as it ages.

Primate Labs researcher John Poole first discovered the issue after evaluating performance ratings of iPhones and iPads. This was followed up by acclaimed iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, who unearthed the code.

Poole made his breakthrough after he discovered that swapping the batteries on his iPhone 6S caused performance to almost double. He confirmed it over multiple tests. The discovery was based on a hunch as iOS showed his phone had only a 20% battery wear level. He then plotted the kernel density of Geekbench 4 scores for the iPhone and ran different versions of iOS. With the iOS 10.2.1, performance seemed to be throttled. The effect became more prominent in iOS 11.2.

Repeating the same on an iPhone 7 Poole discovered that with iOS 10.2.1, nothing much happened (the iPhone 7 was only four months old at the time) but significant impact showed up in iOS 11.2, which came two months after the launch of the iPhone 8.

Guilherme Rambo‏ followed up and found that the power mode Poole went on about was there. Within the iOS code is ‘Powerd’. He revealed that Powerd is “responsible for controlling the CPU/GPU speed and power usage based on iPhone battery health”. Powerd also acts as a failsafe to prevent your iDevices from catching fire, but it will also increasingly slow the device as the battery degrades and operates independently of the official Low Power Mode.

The issue is not that Powerd exists, but that iPhone and iPad users are kept in the dark about it. Poole believes that this is a part of Apple’s “planned obsolescence” narrative.