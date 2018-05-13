Apple hit with class action lawsuit over keyboard issues on the MacBook and MacBook Pro

Apple’s fabled butterfly keyboard has caused issues that’s been bugging customers since its inception. Now it has led the company to a court. According to AppleInsider, on Friday last week, a class action lawsuit was filed at a court which claimed that Apple knew about the keyboards’ defects before the product was actually launched.

Lodged at the Northern District Court of California, the case is aimed at a number of MacBook Pro models that were built post-2015, featuring the butterfly keyboard. Apple had advertised these keyboards to be “refined for greater comfort and responsiveness.” The case alleges that ‘thousands’ of owners of these devices have faced issues because of the design.

The butterfly keyboards were introduced in 2015 when Apple redesigned the MacBooks, they even installed the keyboards on the MacBook Pro in 2016. The keyboards don’t look different from the previous ones but it’s the mechanism underneath that has changed. Apple claims that the butterfly mechanism is designed to make smoother and more responsive keystrokes than the usual designs. The company even stated that it is ‘four times more stable.’

Users have found that the keyboards were anything but. Many users complained that the mechanism got stuck, making the keys unusable. Some reported that high pitched sounds were emitted when they pressed keys. About 18,000 people signed a Change.org petition demanding Apple recall all MacBooks sporting the butterfly keyboard.

While Apple never acknowledged the flaw in public, it did encourage users to clean their keyboards with a can of compressed air.