Shashi Sunny June 11 2019, 5.50 pm June 11 2019, 5.50 pm

The Capital’s favourite haute-couture designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor who have dressed up the likes of Mallika Sherawat, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif for ramp shows had Lubna Adams showcase their glittering collection at the finale of the just concluded Gurugram International Couture Week. They were missing the company of close friends like Tanisha Mohan, Neena Verma, Cheena Wig, and Kitty Kalra all of whom are all off to cooler climes. But in spite of the missing glam brigade, the Gurugram fashion week was not without its share of glamour over the weekend. Spotted catching shows were Ashmit Patel, Divya Khosla, Sara Khan, Sonal Chauhan, and Riya Sen.

Come July, the Delhi based duo are all set for a big bang launch when, as says Anjalee, they will have a mega launch of their huge new atelier at Defence Colony with an in house fashion showing of their Victoriano Dynasty collection and an after- party. By then Anjalee’s gang of girls too will all be back to add to the oomph factor. Anjalee says, “I will also be getting actor Esha Gupta, another close friend, down from Mumbai for the launch party.”

For this collection inspired by Indian silhouettes for the modern brides, the designers have used the latest runway trend holo graphics, (seen in plenty at the Met Gala red carpet this year) to embellish their ensembles to scintillating effect.