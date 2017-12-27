Baba Vanga: The mystic who predicted 9/11 and ISIS has envisioned two world changing events in 2018

Looks like 2018 could be a year featuring two huge historical events. Baba Vanga, from Bulgaria, is very famous among conspiracy theorists and they believe that she forecasted global events way before they happened. Baba Vanga, who was blind was also known as “Nostradamus from the Balkans”. She died in 1996 at the age of 85 but left a list of predictions up to 51st century. Shockingly all her predictions until now have come true. She predicted 9/11, the rise of ISIS, the Boxing day tsunami and Brexit.

Baba Vanga envisioned two world changing events happening in 2018. The first prediction of 2018 is that China will become the next superpower in the world by overtaking the USA and the second prediction is that a new form of energy will be discovered on planet Venus. Interestingly, China’s economy is growing steadily over the last few years. In the 70's it was 4.1 per cent of the World's economy and rose to 15.6 per cent by 2015. As per Forbes, while US contributed 16.7 per cent to the world’s economy in 2015, it may fall to 14.9 per cent by 2025.

When it comes to Venus, there are no current plans to send a space mission there. However, the Parker Solar Probe, named after the solar astrophysicist Eugene Parker, is scheduled to launch in July 2018 and will investigate the outer corona of the Sun. While it won’t land on Venus, it will use the planet’s gravitational force to pass around the Sun.

Baba Vanga is known for her predictions coming true but her latest, range from being scary to outright bizarre.

A golden age

A new energy source will be created and global hunger will start to be eradicated between 2025 and 2028. A manned spacecraft to Venus will be launched.

Ice caps melt

From 2033 to 2045 the polar ice caps will melt, causing ocean levels to rise. Meanwhile, Muslims rule Europe and the world economy is thriving.

Cloning cures most diseases

The rise of cloning allows doctors to cure any disease as the body is simply and easily replaced. The US will launch an attack on Muslim Rome using a climate-based ‘instant freezing’ weapon.

Red and green

Between 2072 and 2086 a classless, Communist society will thrive hand in hand with newly-restored nature

Mars attacks!

A lot happens from 2170 to 2256, including a Mars colony becoming a nuclear power and demanding independence from the earth, the establishment of an underwater city and the discovery of something “terrible” during the search for alien life.

Time travel

Sometime between 2262 and 2304 we’ll crack time travel. Meanwhile French guerrillas fight the Muslim authorities in France.

The "secrets of the moon” will be unveiled.

Earth ends

From 2341 a series of natural and man-made disasters render our home planet uninhabitable. Humanity escapes to another solar system, but resources are scarce and wars are waged as a result.

Going backwards - 3815 to 3878

Civilization has been destroyed and people live like beasts until a new religion rises to lead us out of the darkness.

Immortal alien hybrids

From 4302 to 4674 the concepts of evil and hatred have been eliminated, humans are immortal and have assimilated with aliens. The 340 billion people scattered throughout the universe can talk to God.

The end of all things

In 5079 the universe will end.​