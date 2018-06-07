Badoo wants you get more authentic matches, here’s how

Badoo is a UK-based dating app with over 388 million users. It follows the Tinder-style swipe-to-like approach in finding matches. But the company is looking to rejig how the app works. Introducing Badoo Live. Badoo will get rid of its swipe feature and roll out Badoo Live to it users. How does it work? If you’ve used Facebook Live, you’ll get the idea.

Badoo Live is essentially a live video broadcast where people can display their personalities on the app. This comes after Badoo’s users reportedly began to lose interest in swiping. “Badoo is all about real dates, not just matches or swiping; we want to get our users offline and face-to-face,” Badoo’s CEO and founder Andrey Andreev told TechCrunch in a statement.

During the live broadcasts, users will be allowed to send messages. Broadcasts can also be viewed later in the playback mode. As soon as a match is made, users can begin a live video chat with each other. The new feature will be rolled out soon.

Though Badoo’s research on 5,000 respondents discovered that 83 percent wanted the live video feature, streaming options on Facebook and YouTube have faced many ups and downs. It remains to be seen how Badoo’s live streaming service helps in getting people matches.