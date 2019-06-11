Shashi Sunny June 11 2019, 5.59 pm June 11 2019, 5.59 pm

It was a boisterous family celebration for socialite Bina Ramani as her London-based businessman brother Gulu Lalvani (he once owned Binatone, the company he named after his sister and now has a hotel in Phuket) turned 80 with a big bang party at Antalya, Turkey.

Speaking from the venue, Bina said it was her brother’s children who brought the entire family, spread across the globe, together and meticulously planned the three-day celebration. The birthday boy who spent time posing happily with family was felicitated with a cake in the shape of a yacht because he is the owner of three of them while Turkish superstar singer Adja Pekkan gave an electrifying performance for all the invitees.

Naturally Bina’s social media has been full of family bonding posts where she is seen sharing joyful moments with brother Gulu, his wife Turkish actress Semiramis Pekkan, daughters Geetanjali and Malini, the Lalvani children including son Dino Lalvani who is married to actor Lisa Haydon and daughter Divia, owner of the famed Zuma restaurant in London and married to Joel Cadbury of the chocolate fame. For the celebrations, the family glammed up in Bina’s younger daughter, designer Malini Ramani’s sexy creations, with the proud mom looking beautiful in a black and gold embroidered kaftan. The family’s Malini moment had the designer posting photos from the party on Instagram saying “Very few things feel as joyous as seeing so many beautiful ladies in my family dressed up in my creations. What a wonderful surprise it was for me! This makes it all worth it”