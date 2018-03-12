Prince Charles fuels rumours that Camillia Parker could be Queen

The British monarchy is the most celebrated monarchy in the world with its newer generations becoming more and more famous and attaining celebrity status. Every step of the Royals is watched, debated and speculated by millions all over the world. As Prince Charles gets ready to take the crown, changes to his public life is fast being spotted. One of these changes is the designation of his second wife Duchess of Cornwall.

Several gossip websites reported that changes have been made to Prince Charles website with regard to his present wife. During their wedding in 2005, it was publicly shared by the Royal household that the former Mrs Camillia Parker Bowles will not take the title of Queen even when Prince Charles takes to the throne. She will be given the title of Princess Consort as a mark of respect for his first wife Princess Diana on whom Prince Charles cheated.

Courtesy: The Sun

Now the website has removed all references to Princess Consort from the Duchess’s biography as well as the FAQ section of the website where a similar answer was mentioned to questions of title of the Duchess after Prince Charles coronation. All references to Princess Consort seems to have been removed from the Clarence House website sparking speculations of the Duchess taking the title of Queen after all. The House retorted that the question has not been asked in a while which is why it has been removed as the website is currently being revamped.

In 2010, during an NBC interview, Prince Charles was asked the same question, he ventured to say, “We’ll see, won’t we? That could be.”

As Prince Charles readies to fill in the shoes of the 91-year-old Queen, the coronation date is yet to be fixed but will happen around the Prince’s 70th birthday.