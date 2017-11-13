Chef Vikas Khanna soon to serve a museum dedicated to cups and plates from history

Museums for most part are boring arenas but would you visit a museum dedicated to the culinary world? This might be a reality soon as Amritsar born, star Chef Vikas Khanna is set to build a museum dedicated to India’s culinary history. The museum will essentially bring you in contact with cups, plates and saucers from kitchens in history and will be located in Manipal University, Karnataka.

The Michelin-starred chef who has been collecting pots and pans for the past 15 years intends to make the Museum of Culinary Arts a living museum where people can donate special items from their kitchen with a history.

“It is a very big project, I want to preserve all of our country’s rich culinary history in our humble way. There is no other place in the world, believe me, which has such diversity. And what better way to do it than with food. The history of India’s rich tradition of culinary arts must be preserved to educate the generations to come,” Khanna told Hindustan Times.

The museum will be housed in the campus of Welcome group Graduate School of Hotel Administration, in Manipal University spread over 25,000 sq ft. The building has been constructed in the shape of a pot with a modernist touch. The $4 million project will display over 10,000 artifacts in 17 categories.

The museum will house collections of samovars, pots, cups and saucers; tiffins and containers, pots and pans; plates and thaals; spoons, ladles, strainers; graters and knives; whiskers, mixers, churners; spice grinder’s and boxes; serving dishes; rolling pins, boards, tawas; stoves, chulhas; rice sieves and measuring tools for dry and liquid goods.

The museum is set to roll its carpet for the public in April next year. ​