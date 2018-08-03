Chic hairdo, envious makeup and bridal couture, Hina Khan’s latest photo shoot is so extra

Hina Khan is no more the saanskari bahu of the Telly world. Thanks to her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she has earned the title of a vamp. But then, if you had followed the last season of Bigg Boss, you would agree with us that she was one the boldest and the most bindaas contestant among the lot. From being vocal about anything and everything to wearing stylish attires like she’s the only one to rule, Hina Khan had become a sensation. Even when out of the controversial house, Hina is keeping up with being a sensation.

While going through her Instagram account, we bumped into few stunning pictures of the babe. Have a look:

She is currently in London having a ball of a time with beau Rocky Jaiswal. And right from her bouncy hair, striped themed dresses, lacy skirt, black boots, bang-on makeup and not to miss the desi couture, everything is just so prefect. From her many photos, our favourite is surely the ethnic one, where we see her having her Kajra Mohabbat Wala moment along with fresh gajras and a huge oxidized ring. We are envious and how.

None can fit in your shoes, Hina. You are and will be forever the Style Diva of the Telly World and we love you for that!