Christmas 2017: India’s oldest and most popular Bakeries

It’s Christmas time. Time for celebrations and fun. From Christmas tree to fairy lights to Santa Claus, this is the official holiday time of the year. But what is Christmas and New Year without a cake? Though the foreign desert is not new to India and flourished during the British Raj, the dish has become an all-time favorite for over centuries now. Here’s a list of some of the oldest and most iconic Indian names in the business today.

Yazdani Bakery, Mumbai

The bakery was established by Zend Meherwan Zend post-World War II in the year 1951.It replaced a Japanese bank and since then it has become a legacy. It has a wall full of posters and advertisements from the yesteryears, with grandfather clocks hung on two walls. Even the menus displayed outside and inside are written with a chalk on a wooden blackboard. With a bulk of old world charm, a cup of classic tea and bun maska would give that rare feeling of being in heaven. The rum cake and ginger biscuits produced during Christmas is their specialty.

Wenger’s, Delhi

The shop was founded by a Swiss couple Mr and Mrs Wenger and later was acquired by the Tandon family in Delhi. Being one of the most iconic bakery, Wenger’s till date is constantly bustling! No one minds waiting in lins to get a piece of their signature mushroom or chicken patty, along with the classic butterscotch cake loaded with buttercream. Their chocolate eclair has a special place in our hearts, comforting us whenever needed. They also have a deli now, in case you ever want to sit, eat Paninis. During Christmas, the shop’s overall sale every day shoots up to 3000 kgs of cakes.

Nahoum & Sons, Kolkata

Walk into New Market during Christmas time and you will find yourself in one of the most beautiful maze-like shopping centrals. Started by a Jewish family almost 115 years ago, Nahoum’s is one of the most iconic bakeries in Calcutta, if not India. The warm aroma of plum cake during the winters (and the Lemon Puffs) have the power to lure you into the dungeons of New Market gullies.

Albert Bakery, Bengaluru

Almost 114 years old, Albert Bakery is located on Mosque Road in Frazer town. The bakery is currently managed by the father-son duo — Nawab Jan and Sabir Faizan. Apart from croissants, pastries, cakes, and freshly baked bread, their Mutton Kheema Samosas, Kova Naan and Salt Butter Biscuits come highly recommended. Albert Bakery is commonly known for its evening snacks available every day after 3 pm.

Smith Field Bakery, Chennai

Established in 1885, this bakery still dishes out some of the best sweet buns, bread, and ‘T’ cakes baked with natural wood fire. It is the only bakery in the city to use this traditional method for baking. The bakery has seen two World Wars and even supplied bread for free at the time since there was a shortage of food. Cakes made with almond, plum, lemon, strawberry, chocolate and walnut, horse shoe cakes, puffs made of mutton, chicken, egg — the bakery satisfies every taste bud. The most favoured baked item in the shop continues to be bread.

Karachi Bakery, Hyderabad

The owners of this bakery are a Sindhi Hindu family. The family had migrated during partition. They found refuge in Hyderabad. The family of merchants established the bakery in 1952. This bakery has famous and how. They even sell cakes and biscuits online. We recommend you sink your teeth into the Plum Cakes, Fruit Biscuits, and Dil Kush (Hyderabadi speciality). The Karachi Bakery has also recently opened an outlet in Dubai. For Christmas, we highly recommend you their rich plum cake that you leave you in a sinking feeling in the richness of taste.