Click a lot of selfies? You might need help

We’re all guilty of it, and we love doing it. We’re talking about selfies and the constant urge to click them. A photo that went viral on the internet some time back is a testament to that feeling. When US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton showed up at an event, the crowd turned their backs to her. The click-happy gang were not supporters of Donald Trump, all they wanted is a selfie with Hillary.

While many sociologists termed the photo as a representation of a narcissistic generation, they stopped short of calling such obsession a mental obsession. For the first time, two psychiatrists proved that the obsessive need to post selfies or selfitis is a mental condition. They further said that those suffering from selfitis may need professional help.

Researchers Janarthanan Balakrishnan from Thiagarajar School of Management in Madurai and Mark D Griffiths of UK's Nottingham Trent University, used a sample of 225 students from India as a basis for their study. The team targeted Indian students because the country has the most number of Facebook users and accounts for most selfie related deaths in the world—76 deaths reported from a total of 127 worldwide.

There are three levels of selfitis: borderline, acute and chronic. In the study, 34% cases were borderline, i.e. people who take selfies at least three times a day but don't post them on social media. Subjects with acute selfitis were 40.50% - people who click selfies and post them on social media. About 25.50% suffered chronic selfitis - those with an uncontrollable urge to take selfies and post them more than six times daily.

The researchers suggest that this type of behavior can be a result of environmental enhancement, social competition, seeking attention, mood modification, self-confidence, and social conformity. Interestingly, the research was motivated by the fake news that circulated in 2014, of a study saying sefitis to be declared a mental condition.