Curled-up? Tennis star Serena Williams is here to give you few hairstyling tips

Tennis sensation Serena Williams needs no introduction. She rules on the court, but, hey we do not need to blabber about her skills here. Also, those who follow the athlete on social media will agree that when it comes to fashion she loves to experiment and how. Williams loves being bold does not abide by the safe mantra- and that same in the couture she opts for.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is not just stylish, but equal parts a celebrity who loves to experiment with many hairdos. So here, we’ve compiled a few of her hairstyles for all the curly hair babes out there. Start taking notes ASAP.

Bored with your curly hair? Go the dreadlocks way just like Serena. P.S: There are wigs available so don’t worry about the damage gals!

Don’t concentrate on the outfit, as nothing looks sophisticated than a neatly done bun. Right?

Straightening with a few soft curls is no harm. P.S: Straightening makes your hair look long.

When you need to attend a grand gala night and need your tresses to look just as awesome as you, this is what you do, just like the tennis babe, Serena.

There are times you really want to flaunt your curls. So worry not, make a massive pony and let the hair do all the talking.

Lastly, a little chop-off session at the salon might help trading your frizzy hair for more bounce!

