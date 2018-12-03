image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone or Beyoncé: Who rocked the bright pink dress?

Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone or Beyoncé: Who rocked the bright pink dress?

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 03 2018, 10.09 pm
back
BeyonceBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentfashionfashion face-offhollywoodWho wore it better
nextOprah Winfrey looks beautifully desi in Sabyasachi on the cover of Elle
ALSO READ

The Lion King trailer: Disney’s 2019 flick will make you go Hakuna Matata

Beyonce and Jay-Z are Crazy In Love at their hometown performance

Beyonce turns 37 and discusses marital vows and breastfeeding with elan