Deepika Padukone or Beyoncé: Who rocked the bright pink dress?

The world of fashion is a small one and celebs intentionally (or unintentionally) end up copying a style that has been already chosen by someone else. This time, our eyes were on the case of a sexy fashion face-off between the east and the west. Pop sensation Beyoncé was recently spotted at a Global Citizen event in South Africa and the songstress chose to don a dramatic three-dimensional magenta pink ruffled dress with a massive trail from Ashi Studio.

However, Beyoncé's look just reminded us of Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival, 2018. Well, this has to be one of the most high-class fashion face-offs in recent times!

The singer chose to keep her tresses open with a combination of silver hoops and heels to complete her look whereas Deepika was seen with a tight bun and pink heels, back then. Both of them looked dead drop gorgeous in their respective avatars and it is quite difficult to judge on who was better but we feel Deepika appeared a slightly ahead in the face-off since the actor kept it both dramatic and classy. What do you guys think?