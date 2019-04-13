Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2019?

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 2.19 pm April 13 2019, 2.19 pm

The 2019 chapter of the Cannes Film Festival will be beginning on 14th May and will continue till 25th May. Through the ten days, the best of world cinema will be showcased in France's Cannes. Notable actors, directors and other artists associated with film fraternities across the globe will be joining in at Cannes Film Festival. No wonder the Cannes Red Carpet remains a major point of attraction throughout the festival. We have the best of Bollywood turning heads at the red carpet wearing their favourite designers and Bollywood's Deepika Padukone is one of them.

Last year, Deepika's pink gown from Ashi Studios was quite a hit. As per a report on a leading entertainment portal, the actor has decided to pick a customised outfit by Peter Dundus for her Cannes appearance this year. Peter happens to be the man behind Beyonce's unforgettable golden Grammy look in 2017, which also happened to be his first solo design under his own brand name. If his designs meet Deepika's grace (and sass), it might just turn out to be a treat for the fashion police across the globe!

Peter, before he launched his own label, happened to be the creative director of Roberto Cavalli and also headed Emilio Pucci for six long years. He has been dressing Beyonce for over a decade now. You might have also spotted the likes of Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and even Michelle Obama wearing his creations.

Around the time he launched his own label in 2017, Peter also made a visit to Mumbai, embroideries being the purpose. "I haven’t been to India for work ever, though I’ve been for holidays. It was great to connect with the handcrafters. I really want to take the opportunity this first time around to see how things are done, to connect with people, and to make sure they understand what I want, and I understand their process, too," he told Vogue, in an interview.

Let's just say the association got even better!