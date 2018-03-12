Deleted WhatsApp messages can still be visible, here’s how

WhatsApp has a feature that can delete messages you’ve sent, from the recipient’s phone but there is a bug that makes the feature useless. If the recipient replies to the message i.e quotes it, then it will remain on the app even if the original message is deleted. In the newest updates, WhatsApp messages could only be deleted within 7 minutes after they are sent, both in personal chats as well as groups. If the sender deletes a message, the recipients are notified about it.

The feature debuted last year so that WhatsApp’s user base of one billion could revoke messages in case they sent it to the wrong person or group. Messages quoted in chats continue to show in quotes even after the original one is deleted.

WhatsApp’s FAQ section makes no mention of this issue or how to delete messages if they are quoted. This comes after reports claimed that researchers discovered several drawbacks in WhatsApp’s application of deleted messages. Spanish tech blog AndroidJefe said it was possible to recover deleted messages from the Android notification history. An app called Notification History, available on Google Play can show the deleted message from Android’s notification logs.

"Relying on third-party apps, users could browse the notification log to read purged texts," a TNW report said. A report on the Independent later pointed out that this method could only recover deleted messages that were read or interacted with.