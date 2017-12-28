Delhi eateries ordered to remove ‘Non-Veg Food’ from displays

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ordered food stalls to remove meat, raw or cooked, to shelves placed indoors in South Delhi citing hygiene and "sentiments of people" as the main reasons for this move. The resolution was moved by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) councillors Raj Dutt and seconded by Nandini Sharma. Non-veg food items can be advertised inside shops.

An official from the Municipal Corporation speaking to the Hindustan Times said that the proposal will need to be confirmed at their next meeting, which will be held next year on January 3. Following that it will take two more months to frame the policy in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony and New Friends Colony are some areas that are a part of South Delhi. Meat and kebabs are a common sight at outdoor stalls in these areas.

The order did not go without opposition. Congress, along with members of the Indian Medical Association have objected to the SDMC’s proposal. Speaking to NDTV, Abhishek Dutt, Congress councilor and leader of the party at the SDMC House said "This is an interference in people's personal lives. Just because the BJP has majority in the House it cannot make such dictatorial decisions. If it's related to hygiene they should challan those flouting rules. What is the need for bringing in such a blanket ban."

The IMA objected that there isn’t any rational behind the prohibition. “If contamination of food is the concern then why keep out vegetarian food and snacks out of this order," said K K Aggarwal, President of the IMA.