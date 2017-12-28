Delhi lawyer threatens to sue WhatsApp over the middle finger emoji

A Delhi-based advocate sent WhatsApp a legal notice on Tuesday over the "middle finger" emoji on its platform. Gurmeet Singh asked the company to remove the emoji in less than 15 days from the messaging app. He also threatened to file civil or criminal cases against WhatsApp if it is not removed. The lawyer said the middle finger emoji on WhatsApp is an obscene and lewd gesture - which is an offence in India.

In the notice, the advocate said: "...showing the middle finger is not only offensive but a highly belligerent, invasive, obscene, lewd gesture."

He also mentioned that according to the Indian Penal Code Sections 354 and 509, “it is an offence to show obscene, lewd, offensive gestures to females” adding that the “use of a lewd, offensive, obscene gesture by anyone” is illegal.

His notice went on to add that by offering to the use of the middle finger emoji on the app, WhatsApp is directly abetting the use of the gesture.

Singh requested that the middle finger emoji be removed from WhatsApp within 15 days from the date of the present legal notice. The notice threatened criminal proceedings if WhatsApp fails to comply with it.

This is not the first time WhatsApp received criticism in India. The government had voiced concerns over the app’s poor abilities to stop the spread of "objectionable content" on the platform. An Indian court ruled that any post that is considered to be fake news on a WhatsApp group could lead to an arrest of the group’s administrator. It went on to add that an admin can be put behind bars for sharing "offensive content.”​