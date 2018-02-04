Delhi, Mumbai among top 10 cannabis consumers across world

A new study has revealed that metros Delhi and Mumbai have made it to the world's Top 10 highest consumers of cannabis annually. The rankings were based on a research done by Seedo, an Israeli firm that sells devices that allow you to grow weed at home. It’s not just Indian cities that prefer being stoned. Our neighbor, the city of Karachi in Pakistan has secured the second spot, losing the top rank to New York. Karachi is just above New Delhi, which gets the third position in the list, while Mumbai has made it to the sixth position.

The study proved that the total consumption in Mumbai is at 32.38 metric tonnes and Delhi is at 38.26 metric tonnes for the year 2017. As per reports on Quartz, South Asian cities are probably ranked high because of cheap marijuana available in the market. Since the quality of the marijuana is inferior, the price is less in comparison with Western Countries ($4 to $5 per gram). Irony has died a slow death as most of these cities that have made it to the list consider cannabis illegal. Despite, the fact that smoking up faces legal restrictions, Indians have found their way to roll joints. In fact, consuming marijuana can lead to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 in India. Moreover, according to the statistics provided by the Quartz report, cannabis happens to be the most used drug in the illicit drug trade in India.

Seedo's 2018 Cannabis Price Index survey titled ‘2018 Cannabis Price Index' was conducted across 120 cities and ranks cities based on cannabis consumption per year. Seedo derived the price from crowdsourced city-level surveys adjusted to World Drug Report 2017 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Delhi and Mumbai are among the world’s most stoned cities https://t.co/lKkQKTUx31 pic.twitter.com/XUBb5BnrG5 — Quartz India (@qzindia) February 2, 2018

“That illegal cannabis use is so high in countries that still carry the death penalty, such as Pakistan and Egypt, those in power ought to see how desperately new legislation is needed,” said Uri Zeevi, CMO at Seedo.

As soon as the report was published, Twitter was full of pro-cannabis tweets which suggested that legalising marijuana would increase India's economy by at least $100 million!

Another interesting study by Instamotors reveals that nearly 48 percent of marijuana users have attended office while they were high. Besides nearly 39 percent of the potheads have said that they are comfortable in driving while smoking a doobie.

Tathagata Satpathy, the Biju Janata Dal’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, is one of the prominent advocates of the legalisation of marijuana in India because of its medicinal benefits. Talks of legalisation of cannabis on medical grounds in India reached the door of Parliament in 2015. However, the move was rejected.