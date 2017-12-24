Delhi unveils anti-smog gun to fight pollution

Delhi unveiled a new weapon to combat the deadly smog that is engulfing the city. Known as the anti-smog gun, the device is being used to clear the skies above the country’s capital. Environmentalists are skeptical and say that it is only a band-aid solution. The manufacturers of the anti-smog gun say that it ejects fine droplets of water at high speeds to flush out deadly airborne pollutants.

Shaped like a hair dryer and mounted on a flatbed truck, the anti-smog dispenser was deployed in Anand Vihar, an area east of Delhi’s bordering an industrial zone that has the worst air quality. According to the US embassy, concentrations of the most harmful particles, known as PM2.5, registered 380 at Anand Vihar. Cloud Tech, the manufacturer of the cannon said it can blast 100 litres of water per minute into the skies and clear 95% of airborne pollutants.

WATCH



Delhi Govt trial runs Anti-smog gun spraying water at Anand Vihar ISBT - one of Delhi's #pollution hotspots - to improve air quality.pic.twitter.com/rbdqfAzZ0x — AAP Ka Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) December 20, 2017

Delhi: Anti-smog gun being tested near Anand Vihar Bus Station. Anand Vihar's AQI presently 'Hazardous' at 414 (source AQICN) pic.twitter.com/crA2331tlk — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

Originally designed to combat dust on mining and construction sites, the cannon costs around Rs 20 lakh but the authorities are ready to foot the bill.

However, the machine cannot clear out an entire city like Delhi. At best, it could be used for localized results. The government thought about using helicopters to sprinkle water on the city, but that idea was pulled. The anti-smog gun had been used before in China and in Mexico to combat smog.

Greenpeace said that the cannon is a distraction from the main problems in Delhi. Every winter cold air traps pollutants coming out from crop burning, car exhausts, open fires, construction dust and industrial emissions close to the ground.

“This is definitely not the solution. You can use it occasionally at sensitive locations but the solution to pollution lies in controlling it at the source rather than spraying water on it,” Greenpeace’s Sunil Dahiya said.​