Diljit Dosanjh pulls a Beyonce and Jay Z combined and we’re shook!

Indian fashion scenes are in many ways inspired from international markets. While global fashion industry is booming and how, our Bollywood celebs have time and again taken style inspiration from the West. Be it those larger-than-life gowns or an androgynous look, Bollywood is evolving when it comes to style. But then only few in the showbiz, know how to dare it out loud and owe it like a boss.

It looks like Beyonce and Jay Z’s look has served as some serious inspiration and there are only two people in Bollywood who could carry this kinda look off. One would be the eccentric Ranveer Singh and the other is singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh. A look at the star’s Instagram account and we have enough proof that he knows how to be in-vogue. But out of the many images he shares, his latest picture made us scream ‘Irreplaceable’.

🚨 #SwagAlert Flexin .... A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

A Beyonce and Jay Z look is indeed irreplaceable but here we are, looking at Diljit Dosanjh in what is a combination of both their looks. Clad from head-to-toe in a Versace outfit with huge golden prints all over it, THIS style outing reminded us of Beyonce’s On The Run 2 Tour couture where the Queen B wore a similar looking piece.

While Diljit’s attire was a blatant cue from Beyoncé’s closet, his huge dangling golden chain was a style steal from Jay Z’s accessories wardrobe. Diljit may have thought no one will notice the resemblance, but hang on! We’re here to do just that.

#PuttJattDa 🌴🌴 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Aug 11, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

Now we know the reason why gutsy Diljit calls himself a ‘Putt Jatt Da’!