Do you sleep with your phone near your head? DONT

Sleeping with the phone next to your head is a bad idea. The California Department of Public Health warns that it increases risk of brain cancer. Radio frequency transmitted by phones can also lower the sperm count and cause them to lose mobility.

Phones work by sending and receiving signals from cell phone towers. The radio frequency energy emitted by phones can also risk chances of tumours in the acoustic nerve and salivary glands.

Though there isn’t any definitive health effect of using mobiles, the department advised on keeping mobile phones away when sleeping. Switching off the phone or putting it on flight mode can also work.

“When a phone sends signals to a tower, the radio frequency energy goes from the phone’s antenna out in all directions, including into the head and body of the person using the phone,” it said. Reducing the risk of brain cancer from cellphones is also possible by carrying phones in a bag and not in your pocket.

Things get worse when phones have a weak signal. When there’s only one or two bars of signal, phones send out more radio frequency energy to boost its connection to signal towers. The guidelines from the health department mentioned that radio frequency may be able to penetrate the brain matter of children more easily than in adults. It also added that the exposure could be damaging and have lasting effects on the developing brain.

The notice comes after several cities issued warnings that people should keep some distance between their phones and their bodies.​