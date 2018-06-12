E3 2018: Kingdom Hearts III meets Pirates of the Caribbean

Besides releasing a gameplay video of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Square Enix revealed a lot of info on a number of games including Dragon Quest XI, Final Fantasy XIV, Just Cause 4, The Quiet Man and The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. However, one game that caught our attention was Kingdom Hearts III, which received a lot of attention at the conference as well as on Twitter. Captain Jack Sparrow and Sora are back!

Right from Kingdom of Hearts II, Pirates of the Caribbean returns and Jack Sparrow is featured a number of times in the trailer. Sora, Goofy, and Donald are in pirate attire and the gameplay introduces flying. Other members of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, such as William Turner, Captain Barbosa, and others are featured as well.

That’s not all, the game features characters from several other popular films as well. Sora is seen meeting up with Rapunzel, characters from Monsters Inc, Frozen, Toy Story, Big Hero 6 and others!

Sony

A special edition Kingdom Hearts PlayStation 4 Pro will be released along with the game when it launches on January 29, 2019. The console will come with unique artwork and also the entire Kingdom Hearts series collection.

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter has to say about the big reveal of one of the most anticipated sequels.

Wow Kingdom Hearts 3 looks better and better with each new look! That Pirates gameplay looked amazing! #PlayStationE3 — AfterStory (@the_afterstory) June 12, 2018

Only in Kingdom hearts can you go from RAPUNZEL to Monsters Inc to Photo real Pirates of the Caribbean #KingdomHearts3 #e3 #playstatione3 — Isaack “Tacko" Acevedo (@eltackart) June 12, 2018

