E3 2018: Shadow of the Tomb Raider has a brutal, sneaky Lara Croft

Square Enix’s press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) revealed several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming title Shadow of the Tomb Raider. From the clip, we can get some intelligence on the game’s mechanics and its style. The new game shows Lara Croft in a very lethal, stealthy avatar as she becomes ‘one with the jungle.’

The seven-minute clip starts off with Lara on an aircraft, crashing into a jungle. What follows is a murder-fest as the crossbow equipped Tomb Raider hides, jumps, swings, and kills gun-toting men with effortless ease. Most of the gameplay shows a dark environment, which means it’s night time, and with the player refraining from loud weapons, we’re sure that Shadow of the Tomb Raider puts a lot of emphasis on stealth.

The clip shows the player using arrows and an empty bottle to create distractions, luring out soldiers and eliminating them one by one. It time-consuming no doubt, and games with elements of stealth do allow you to go all guns blazing, albeit with increased difficulty.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must survive in the jungles to stop a Mayan apocalypse. Set in the jungles of Mexico, Miss Croft will be outgunned, as is pointed out by Game Director Daniel Chayer-Bisson, and she must use all her skills she learned in the jungle against the Trinity, a militarized group which plans to dominate the world.

The game will include new elements such as grappling hooks and wall running, along with underwater explorations. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 14.