Elon Musk renders apology over ‘pedo’ remark to Thai cave diver!

A hugely successful rescue mission that saved the lives of 12 Thai footballers and their coach was hailed as remarkable across the world. The mission witnessed the boys and their coach rescued after being stranded inside for more than a week. As help poured in from several quarters, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk offered the mission his mini-submarine to help with the rescue ops. The instrument, however, didn’t make the cut as it was deemed unfit. One of the lead divers on the mission also called Musk’s offer a ‘PR’ stunt.

This seems to have irked Musk. The popular entrepreneur lashed out at the man in a series of tweets. One such tweet went to the extent of diver calling the diver a ‘pedo guy’.

As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

His tweet earned him severe criticism and the tech billionaire was forced to delete his tweets. Now, he has rendered an apology to Vern Unsworth (the diver). "His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise," Mr Musk said. Unsworth, however, stated that he is contemplating legal action against the tech billionaire.

Speaking of Mr Unsworth’s expertise, well, his knowledge of the cave complex played an instrumental part in the rescue mission. After the boys went missing, he went deeper into the caves in the first days and helped to bring in top international cave rescue experts for the mission.